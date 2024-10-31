Judo Bank / S&P Global final manufacturing PMI for October 2024 in Australia comes in at 47.3. Another month in contraction.

In summary from the report:

  • Trading Conditions: Improved toward the end of October but remain weak historically, with gradual headcount reductions continuing.
  • Output & New Orders: Increased slightly from previous lows, showing improvement compared to September; decline in output has stabilized.
  • Household Stimulus Impact: Not benefiting local manufacturers significantly; services sector remains resilient in contrast.
  • Exports: Subdued, with New Export Orders at low levels similar to the early pandemic.
  • Employment: Manufacturing employment has mostly declined monthly throughout 2024, unlike high demand in the services sector.
  • Pricing: Output prices rose to a five-month high, indicating possible domestic goods inflation above the RBA's target.
  • Input Costs: Fell to pre-pandemic levels, easing margin pressures and improving operating margins.
  • Business Confidence: Future activity index is above neutral, showing positive outlook but with optimism at its lowest since 2016, despite slight improvement from mid-year lows.
