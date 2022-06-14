National Australia Bank Business Survey results.

  • Confidence 6, prior 10
  • Conditions 16, prior 20

Despite the drop in both they are still solid. the long-run confidence level is around 6. Conditions are sell above their average.

Sub measures were solid also:

  • sales -3 points to +24
  • profitability -4 points to +17
  • employment index +1 to +11

NAB:

AUD not doing much on the data:

aud nab business survey 14 June 2022