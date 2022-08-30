A post most likely of interest to locals here in Australia.

Local media (the Australian, gated) says Australia could have electricity generated by nuclear power well before 2030. Citing US government approval of the first small modular nuclear reactor for commercial use.

Despite being the world's third largest producer of uranium after Kazakhstan and Canada, Australia has never had a nuclear power station. They are banned in every state and territory. Of course, this can change, but yeah, it'll be a battle. Be good for the climate though.

Nuclear zombies fears and all that ....