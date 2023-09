Australian Melbourne Institute Inflation gauge for August 2023 rose 0.2% m/m in August (July was + 0.8%)

And for the y/y, a jump to 6.1%

prior 5.4%

For underlying inflation the 'trimmed mean' came in at +0.1% m/m (prior +0.6%) and +5.7% y/y (prior +5.1%)in August.