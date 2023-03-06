Melbourne Institute Inflation Gauge +0.4% m/m in February

prior +0.9%

for the y/y +6.3%

prior +6.3%

Core inflation, measured by the trimmed mean, was +0.7% m/m and 4.9% y/y (prior 5.3%).

While the headline m/m has fallen back it still too high at 0.4% m/m, and the underlying (core) inflation is even further elevated. The RBA won't take a lot of solace from this data.

--

The Melbourne Institute Inflation Gauge is produced by the Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research at the University of Melbourne



Its a well-respected early indication of inflationary trends in the Australian economy, closely monitored by policymakers.

It predates the Australian Bureau of Statistics' monthly CPI measure by many, many years and has a strong track record.