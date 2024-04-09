April's Westpac monthly measure of consumer sentiment in Australia comes in at 82.4

prior 84.4

WPAC comment:

below 100 for more than two years

“Outside of the deep recession of the early 1990s, this is easily the second most protracted period of deep consumer pessimism since we began surveying in the mid-1970s”

---

Earlier on the ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence index was released, this is a weekly survey:

Came in at 81.9

vs. prior 82.8

Its been under 85 points for a record run of 62 weeks, which is even worse than in the 1990s recession.

The inflation expectations question in this survey saw this jump higher,

+0.1% on the week to 5.3% (its highest in a year)

higher for 3 weeks in a row

ANZ citing the rise in petrol prices.