April's Westpac monthly measure of consumer sentiment in Australia comes in at 82.4

  • prior 84.4

WPAC comment:

  • below 100 for more than two years
  • “Outside of the deep recession of the early 1990s, this is easily the second most protracted period of deep consumer pessimism since we began surveying in the mid-1970s”
Australia sad 06 June 2023

---

Earlier on the ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence index was released, this is a weekly survey:

Came in at 81.9

  • vs. prior 82.8

Its been under 85 points for a record run of 62 weeks, which is even worse than in the 1990s recession.

The inflation expectations question in this survey saw this jump higher,

  • +0.1% on the week to 5.3% (its highest in a year)
  • higher for 3 weeks in a row

ANZ citing the rise in petrol prices.