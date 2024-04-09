April's Westpac monthly measure of consumer sentiment in Australia comes in at 82.4
- prior 84.4
WPAC comment:
- below 100 for more than two years
- “Outside of the deep recession of the early 1990s, this is easily the second most protracted period of deep consumer pessimism since we began surveying in the mid-1970s”
---
Earlier on the ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence index was released, this is a weekly survey:
Came in at 81.9
- vs. prior 82.8
Its been under 85 points for a record run of 62 weeks, which is even worse than in the 1990s recession.
The inflation expectations question in this survey saw this jump higher,
- +0.1% on the week to 5.3% (its highest in a year)
- higher for 3 weeks in a row
ANZ citing the rise in petrol prices.