Westpac Melbourne Institute Consumer Sentiment Index was unchanged at 78.5 in March.

This is near its historic lows for this indicator series.

Some of the key points noted by Westpac:

Confidence in the labour market starting to wane.

Areas of most concern remain: inflation; interest rates; and the economy.

Homebuyer sentiment drops sharply, to its weakest level since 1989.

Surprisingly there has been an 8.6% lift in house price expectations.

Meanwhile the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Unemployment Expectations Index rose a further 2.9% in March

prior was a jump of 10.6% in February

The higher this index the greater expectation that unemployment will rise in the year ahead

Terrible numbers.

The Reserve Bank of Australia next meet on April 4 and the case for the Bank leaving its cash rate unchanged at this meeting is firming up, despite the rate being well under the current rate of CPI inflation: