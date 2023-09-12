Westpac - Melbourne Institute Consumer Confidence for September 2023 falls 1.5% from August to to dismal 79.7.

Numbers under 100 mean that pessimists outnumber optimists in the survey

the index has been below 100 mark since March 2022, the longest streak since the early 1990s recession

Westpac comments:

"The strong message from the survey detail is of ongoing intense pressures on family finances."

"The cost of living remains the key negative for confidence in this cycle. While the 'threat' of rising rates is expected to ease further, a sustained recovery in confidence will only emerge when households are much more comfortable with the cost of living."

Earlier we had the equally dismal weekly sentiment number:

More:

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute Unemployment Expectations Index gained 2.8% to 130.8 points in September. The long-run average for this is 129 points. An indication of a small softening in the jobs markets.