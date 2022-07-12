This is the Westpac / Melbourne Institute survey of consumer confidence for July.

  • its fallen every month this year so far
  • and is now at its lowest since August 2020.
  • Says WPAC: "Both level and pace of deterioration are comparable to previous major shocks."

This also from WPAC:

  • The Index has now fallen 19.7% since December 2021, a precipitous tumble comparable to the two–month plunge during COVID (–20.8%); and the six–monthly declines seen heading into the Global Financial Crisis (–29.7%); the early 1990s recession (–20.5%); the mid–1980s downturn (–23.8%); and early 1980s recession (–18.8%).

Its in line with what we are seeing from the weekly consumer confidence survey. That is, falling.

Eyes are on euro, watching for the big round number just below. EUR,  AUD  , CAD, NZD have dribbled just a touch softer in past minutes:

