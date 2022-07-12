This is the Westpac / Melbourne Institute survey of consumer confidence for July.

its fallen every month this year so far

and is now at its lowest since August 2020.

Says WPAC: "Both level and pace of deterioration are comparable to previous major shocks."

This also from WPAC:

The Index has now fallen 19.7% since December 2021, a precipitous tumble comparable to the two–month plunge during COVID (–20.8%); and the six–monthly declines seen heading into the Global Financial Crisis (–29.7%); the early 1990s recession (–20.5%); the mid–1980s downturn (–23.8%); and early 1980s recession (–18.8%).

Its in line with what we are seeing from the weekly consumer confidence survey. That is, falling.

