Comes in lower than expected at 2.1%

expected 2.3%, prior 2.1%

The core reading, trimmed mean, has come in at 3.5% y/y ... which is ugly

up from the prior of 3.2%

---

Preview of, and background to, this data point is here:

The TL;DR version is that the monthly CPI data from Australia does not show all components of the CPI, that'll have to wait for the quarterly data release (late in January).