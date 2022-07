Australian Melbourne Institute Inflation - this is the monthly survey.

For June 2022.

0.3% m/m

vs. prior 1.1%

4.7% y/y

prior 4.8%

more to come

The official inflation data from Australia only comes once a quarter. This monthly survey fills in the gaps while we (and the RBA!) wait for the official data. A sliver of encouragement with this softer reading.