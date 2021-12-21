Firstly, let me indulge in a rant.

Yesterday I posted that this "snap" national cabinet meeting was to be held Tuesday. I was wrong, its being held today., Wednesday. It was described as a "snap" meeting, which is laughable given it was called Monday for Wednesday. how long does it take to log in to Zoom anyway?

Moving on.

National cabinet will consider advice from the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee regarding potential measures aimed at curbing the spread. Options under consideration will include

mandating the use of face masks in most indoor settings

a return to working from home if possible

whether people should no longer be considered to be fully vaccinated unless they have had a booster shot

reopening vaccination centres that have been closed to accelerate the booster program

Shortening the wait between shot #2 and the booster shot from its current 5 months to 4 will also be a hot (scorchingly hot) topic. New Zealand is ahead of the game, they have already announced this.

New Zealand will reduce booster gap wait to 4 months (from 6)

Get on with it Australia.