National Australia Bank Business Survey for November 2023

  • business confidence -9 (prior -2), its lowest since the pandemic
  • business conditions + 9 (prior 13)

Confidence the worst reading since 2012 (excluding during the pandemic). Conditions are still strong. The conditions measure is more objective than the sentiment-driven confidence index.

Sub measures:

  • sales fell 6 points, although remained strong at +13
  • profitability fell 5 points to +6
  • employment firm at +8
  • capacity utilisation remained high at 83.9%
  • labour costs accelerated to a 2.2% quarterly rate in November

NAB says:

  • "For the consumer exposed sectors, you really need to go back to the global financial crisis to see confidence this weak in retail and recreation & personal services"
  • "We will be closely watching to see if the weakness in confidence is sustained and whether a trend emerges in conditions, but for now it points to ongoing soft growth in Q4"
  • "The hope is that with activity slowing the easing in price pressures becomes more evident in early 2024"
Australian dollar coin