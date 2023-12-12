National Australia Bank Business Survey for November 2023

business confidence -9 (prior -2), its lowest since the pandemic

business conditions + 9 (prior 13)

Confidence the worst reading since 2012 (excluding during the pandemic). Conditions are still strong. The conditions measure is more objective than the sentiment-driven confidence index.

Sub measures:

sales fell 6 points, although remained strong at +13

profitability fell 5 points to +6

employment firm at +8

capacity utilisation remained high at 83.9%

labour costs accelerated to a 2.2% quarterly rate in November

NAB says: