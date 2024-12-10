While there is no survey of expectations for this report, the October data was improved. The National Australia Bank (NAB) business survey revealed a notable increase in business confidence, reaching its highest level since early 2023.

  • The business confidence index rose by 7 points to +5, while business conditions remained steady at +7 index points.

The survey highlighted

  • a slight uptick in trading conditions, which increased by 1 point to +13
  • stable profitability at +5 index points
  • employment intentions saw a minor decline, dropping 2 points to +3

Encouragingly, input cost pressures showed signs of easing

  • labour cost growth decreased to 1.4% in quarterly equivalent terms, down from 1.9% in September
  • purchase cost growth fell to 0.9% from 1.3%
  • product price growth also edged down to 0.5% from 0.6%

Gareth Spence, NAB's Head of Australian Economics, noted in the report that the spike in confidence, following a period of below-average readings, is an encouraging sign, especially alongside a tentative improvement in forward orders.

Reserve Bank of Australia 24 October 2024

The Reserve Bank of Australia decision will follow later today: