I popped up a post earlier that contains a detailed description of the difference between the monthly and quarterly inflation, and also why the quarterly is preferred.

The post also had a quick rundown on recent inflation data and implications for the Reserve Bank of Australia. ICYMI:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia have a good preview posted, In brief:

We anticipate headline inflation rose to 2.6%/yr in November, a ½ppt rise from the pace in October.

The annual trimmed mean measure of core inflation is expected to have ticked down a touch to 3. 4 %/yr from 3.5%/yr .

This configuration of a solid lift in headline CPI but a slightly lower core inflation figure predominantly reflects the inflationary impact of the gradual unwind of the electricity rebates . This unwind will occur through to July 2025 , as currently legislated.

Impact:

Markets may knee - jerk react to a higher headline print , particularly after the most recent jobs report

CBA are well above the consensus forecast: