Retail sales in Australia for November 2023 +2.0% m/m

expected +1.2% m/m, prior -0.2%%

the dollar amount was AUD36.5bn, a record monthly high

For the y/y +2.2%.

There is some distrust of the figures at this time of year, the relatively new Black Friday sales events in Australia play havoc with seasonal adjustments for the months around it. The Australian Bureau of Statistics is still coming to grips with the new sales event.

---

Also published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics at the same time are building approvals data for November: