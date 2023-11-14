National Australia Bank Business Survey for October 2023:

Confidence -2

prior 0

Conditions +13

prior +12

The 'conditions' index tends to be more objective than the somewhat sentiment-driven 'confidence' index.

More:

sales index stayed very strong, up 2 points rise to +20

profitability increased +3 points to +12

employment fell 1 point to +8

forward orders -2 points to 0

labour cost growth eased to a quarterly 1.8%, as did growth in purchase costs

retail price growth held at a quarterly pace of 1.9%, though overall price growth eased to it lowest since mid-2020 at 1.0%.

NAB comments: