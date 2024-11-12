National Australia Bank monthly survey of business, for October 2024

Business Confidence +5, highest in nearly two years

  • prior -2

Business Conditions +7

  • prior+7

--

Some of the sub indexes:

  • sales +1 to +13 (a strong reading)
  • profitability steady at +5
  • employment intentions -2 to +3
  • growth in input costs slowing to 0.9% q/q, from 1.3% in September
  • growth in product prices 0.5%, from 0.6%
  • growth in labour costs 1.4%, from 1.9%

Comments from the NAB report:

  • "Confidence spiked in the month after an extended period of below average reads"
  • "While it's just one month this is an encouraging sign alongside a tentative improvement in forward orders."
  • "The survey, like other price indicators, continues to suggest an ongoing gradual easing in inflation pressure, but also that there is still some way to go in the moderation"

---

A persistently high cash rate, in order to combat sticky inflation, is a headwind for many businesses.

rba cash inflation rates 12 November 2024 2

The Reserve Bank of Australia target band for inflation is 2 to 3% (that's an 'in a nutshell' description). The most recent official headline rate is 2.8%, as seen in the pic above. Most analysts expect this to rise once government subsidies, 'cost of living' support, roll off.