The latest Labour Force report from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, for October 2024.

Employment +15.9k

expected +25.0k, prior +64.1k

Unemployment Rate 4.1%

expected 4.1%, prior 4.1%

Participation Rate 67.1%

expected 67.2%, prior 67.2%

Full Time Employment +9.7k

prior +51.6k

A slightly softer employment report than we are accustomed to. Not a bad one. But a miss for jobs added, and the participation rate saw a tic knocked off.

More:

employment to population ratio remained at 64.4%

underemployment rate decreased to 6.2%

monthly hours worked increased to 1,972 million.

