The latest Labour Force report from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, for October 2024.
Employment +15.9k
- expected +25.0k, prior +64.1k
Unemployment Rate 4.1%
- expected 4.1%, prior 4.1%
Participation Rate 67.1%
- expected 67.2%, prior 67.2%
Full Time Employment +9.7k
- prior +51.6k
A slightly softer employment report than we are accustomed to. Not a bad one. But a miss for jobs added, and the participation rate saw a tic knocked off.
More:
- employment to population ratio remained at 64.4%
- underemployment rate decreased to 6.2%
- monthly hours worked increased to 1,972 million.
more to come