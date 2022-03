The meeting of G20 leaders is scheduled from November 2022 in Indonesia.

G20 consists of:

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.

Spain is also invited as a permanent guest.

Perhaps having Putin attend is at least an opportunityfor dialogue? Dunno