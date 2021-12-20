State and territory leaders were not scheduled to meet until next year but they were informed late on Monday evening of today's meeting.

The hot topic is, of course, the spread of the Omicron mutant version of COVID-19. National cabinet will consider advice from the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee regarding potential measures aimed at curbing the spread. Options under consideration will include

mandating the use of face masks in most indoor settings

a return to working from home if possible

whether people should no longer be considered to be fully vaccinated unless they have had a booster shot

Morrison's inclination is to keep borders open and avoid lockdowns. Vax rates in Australia are high, and its summer (not the more precarious winter season as it is in the northern hemisphere).

Stay tuned to see what comes of this.