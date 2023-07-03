TD/Melbourne Institute Inflation gauge comes in at +0.1% m/m

prior was +0.9% m/m in May, which was the largest m/m jump since January 2023

5.7% y/y

prior 5.9%

Trimmed mean (core or underlying inflation) +0.2% m/m and 5.1% y/y

priors were 0.8% m/m and 5.2% y/y

A monthly measure of inflation in Australia provided by the Melbourne Institute in collaboration with TD Securities:

uses a combination of government-released data and additional information

includes around 90-100 price series covering a wide range of goods and services across the Australian economy

Coming up tomorrow from Australia is the Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting:

FWIW I think the hawkish position of Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Bullock indicate a rate hike tomorrow:

