TD/Melbourne Institute Inflation gauge comes in at +0.1% m/m
- prior was +0.9% m/m in May, which was the largest m/m jump since January 2023
5.7% y/y
- prior 5.9%
Trimmed mean (core or underlying inflation) +0.2% m/m and 5.1% y/y
- priors were 0.8% m/m and 5.2% y/y
A monthly measure of inflation in Australia provided by the Melbourne Institute in collaboration with TD Securities:
- uses a combination of government-released data and additional information
- includes around 90-100 price series covering a wide range of goods and services across the Australian economy
Coming up tomorrow from Australia is the Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting:
- ANZ still expect a rate rise from the RBA next week, a +25bp cash rate hike
- After Australia's better CPI data yesterday NAB still expect a July RBA rate hike
- Westpac reaffirms its forecst for a 25bp Reserve Bank of Australia rate hike on July 4
FWIW I think the hawkish position of Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Bullock indicate a rate hike tomorrow:
- RBA Dep Gov Bullock says employment and economy need to grow below trend for a while
- RBA Dep Gov Bullock says higher rates are the only tool the RBA has to curb inflation
