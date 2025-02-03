Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic & Social Research at the University of Melbourne.

Privately surveyed inflation measure, lower in January than in December:

+0.1% m/m

prior +0.6%

+ 2.3% y/y

prior +2.6%

From the RBA website, the official cash and inflation rates:

***

The Australian Melbourne Institute Inflation Gauge is an independent, monthly measure of inflation in Australia. It is designed to provide an early indicator of price trends before the official quarterly inflation data is released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

Key Differences

Feature Melbourne Institute Inflation Gauge ABS CPI Frequency Monthly Quarterly Timeliness Early in the following month Several weeks after quarter-end Coverage Similar to CPI but less comprehensive Nationally representative, broader scope Purpose Early indicator of inflation trends Official inflation measure Weighting Independent methodology Based on detailed household expenditure Use in Policy Informal, for market/business insights Official, used in RBA policy decisions

It also leads the monthly Australian Bureau of Statistics monthly CPI data.