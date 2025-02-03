Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic & Social Research at the University of Melbourne.

Privately surveyed inflation measure, lower in January than in December:

+0.1% m/m

  • prior +0.6%

+ 2.3% y/y

  • prior +2.6%

From the RBA website, the official cash and inflation rates:

rba cpi cash rates 30 January 2025 2

***

The Australian Melbourne Institute Inflation Gauge is an independent, monthly measure of inflation in Australia. It is designed to provide an early indicator of price trends before the official quarterly inflation data is released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

Key Differences

FeatureMelbourne Institute Inflation GaugeABS CPI
FrequencyMonthlyQuarterly
TimelinessEarly in the following monthSeveral weeks after quarter-end
CoverageSimilar to CPI but less comprehensiveNationally representative, broader scope
PurposeEarly indicator of inflation trendsOfficial inflation measure
WeightingIndependent methodologyBased on detailed household expenditure
Use in PolicyInformal, for market/business insightsOfficial, used in RBA policy decisions

It also leads the monthly Australian Bureau of Statistics monthly CPI data.