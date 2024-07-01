Private survey of inflation from the Melbourne Institute

Inflation for June 2024 comes in at +0.3% m/m

prior +0.3%

For the y/y, +3.2%

prior 3.1% (lowest in 21 months)

---

From last week's CPI from the Australian Bureau of Statistics for May:

the prospects of another Reserve Bank of Australia interest rate hike loom:

The next RBA meeting is on 5–6 August. We get official, quarterly, CPI data on July 31 ahead of that. The CPI data I just quoted above is the monthly reading for May 2024. The monthly CPI data from Australia does not show all components of the CPI, that'll have to wait for the quarterly data release.

---

Earlier from Australia: