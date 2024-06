Private survey of inflation from the Melbourne Institute

Inflation for May +0.3% m/m

prior +0.1%

For the y/y, +3.1% (lowest in 21 months)

prior 3.7%

Core inflation is measured by the 'trimmed mean', comes in at 0.3% m/m and 3.2% y/y

prior 0.2 and 3.2 respectively

Australia's privately surveyed monthly inflation gauge comes from the Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic & Social Research at the University of Melbourne.