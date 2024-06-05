Economic growth in Australia in the first quarter of 2024.
+0.1% q/q
- expected 0.2%, prior 0.2%
+1.1% y/y
- expected 1.2%, prior 1.5%
The 'Chain price index' is an inflation indication, it rose 0.8% y/y.
Australian Bureau of Statistics comment:
- GDP growth was weak in March
- economy experiencing its lowest through the year growth since December 2020
- GDP per capita fell for the fifth consecutive quarter, down 0.4%
Note that 2020 was a pandemic year. Apart from that the +1.1% y/y is the slowest since the 1990s.
AUD/USD barely changed:
