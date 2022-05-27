Coming up on Wednesday June 1 at 0130 GMT.

  • ANZ are looking for 0.6% q/q, slowing from Q4 of 2021 (a huge +3.4% on the bounce back from Delta lockdowns). ANZ add that there is higher than usual uncertainty for this GDP release.
  • NAB are more circumspect, forecasting only +0.1% q/q. NAB citing slow exports and softness in the construction sector.
  • Westpac are at 0.2% for the q/q and 2.5% y/y, also citing exports

