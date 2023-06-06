Westpac have nudged their expectation for tomorrow's GDP data from Australia a touch higher, to 0.3% q/.q (from previously +0.2%) and +2.4% y/y.
January - March economic growth data is expected on Wednesday, 7 June 2023 at 11.30am Sydney time
- 0130 GMT and 9.30pm US Eastern time (Tuesday evening US time)
Westpac on today's Australian data:
- Net exports are a small negative for Q1 growth, subtracting -0.2ppts, on import strength.
- Public demand posted a modest rise, +0.6%, led by investment. While public authority inventories will subtract almost -0.2ppts from Q1 growth.