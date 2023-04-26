Inflation data from Australia for the January - March quarter of 2023:

The 'trimmed mean' is the preferred measure of underlying, or core inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money.

There is another core measure, the weighted median:

1.2% q/q

expected 1.3%, prior 1.6%

5.8% y/y

expected 5.9%, prior 5.8%

-

Also out from the Australian Bureau of Statistics is the monthly reading for March:

6.3% y/y (expected 6.6%, prior 6.8%)

0.5% m/m (prior 0.6%)

-

Tradeables 6% y/y

Non-tradeables 7.5% (showing stronger domestic price pressures) (Non-tradeable inflation measures final goods and services that do not face foreign competition and is an indicator of domestic demand and supply conditions. However, the inputs of these goods and services can be influenced by foreign competition.)

-

For the quarterly number:

Headline higher than expected, while both core measures are lower than expected. The RBA have said they are focused on the headline, but they'll be happy with the core move nonetheless.

Still, the target band is 2 to 3% so the result is still awful.

-

Background to the data: