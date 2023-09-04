April - June quarter data from Australia.

Business Inventories -1.9%

expected 0.4%, prior 1.2%

the surprise drop in this will drag down Q2 GDP by around 1%

Gross Company Profits -13.1% q/q

expected -1.9%, prior +0.5%

mining company profits slumped, dragging down this number

Company Profits Pre-Tax -14.6% q/q

prior -7.5%

more to come

Also published were Australian ANZ Indeed Job Advertisements for August: -1.9% m/m