April - June quarter data from Australia.
Business Inventories -1.9%
- expected 0.4%, prior 1.2%
- the surprise drop in this will drag down Q2 GDP by around 1%
Gross Company Profits -13.1% q/q
- expected -1.9%, prior +0.5%
- mining company profits slumped, dragging down this number
Company Profits Pre-Tax -14.6% q/q
- prior -7.5%
more to come
Also published were Australian ANZ Indeed Job Advertisements for August: -1.9% m/m
- prior +0.7%
- for the y/y -7.7% (note they are up more than 50% compared with pre-pandemic numbers_)