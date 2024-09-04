Economic growth in Australia in the second quarter of 2024.

AUD little changed following the data.

Weak growth for the Australian economy.

For the y/y its 1.5%. Major news wires are reporting 1%, but the data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show 1.5%

The RBA forecast 0.9% so the result would seem to have minimal monetary policy implications.

subdued household demand detracted 0.1% from GDP growth

government consumption added 0.3%

domestic final demand contributed 0.2%

household consumption was weak, due to reduced discretionary spending

investment made no contribution to growth, as net transfers of second-hand assets resulted in a detraction from total private investment (-0.1%) and was offset in public investment (+0.1%)

net trade contributed 0.2% percentage points to GDP, with a rise in exports (0.5%) and a fall in imports (-0.2%)

inventory change detracted 0.3% from GDP, with a smaller build-up in inventories compared to the March quarter.

