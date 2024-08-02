Australian Q2 PPI

+1.0% q/q

prior +0.9%

+4.8% y/y

prior +4.3%

Lucky this isn't CPI, a rise to 4.8% y/y from 4.3% would be a worry for the Reserve Bank of Australia.

And hopefully it doesn't get passed on to consumers 'cause then it could well pressure CPI higher.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) measures a change in input prices of raw, semi-finished or finished goods and services.