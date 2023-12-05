Australian balance of payments, current account balance for Q3 2023 has come in at a shock deficit of A$0.2bn
- vs. expected surplus A$3.2bn, prior $7.7bn
Net exports contribution to Q3 GDP -0.6%, much worse than expected
- expected -0.2%, prior +0.8%
Public demand will add 0.3% to Q3 GDP
- rising government spending and thus fiscal stimulus is playing havoc with the Reserve Bank of Australia's efforts to tame inflation
- Australia government spending rose 1.0% in the quarter
- spending on operational items rose 1.1% in Q3
- total investment in fixed assets by the government and public enterprises rose 0.7%