Data for economic growth in Australia during the July, August & September months of 2023.

A q/q miss and y/y beat.

  • The terms of trade fell 2.6%
  • Household saving to income ratio decreased to 1.1% from 2.8%; 1.1% is the lowest proportion of saving since December quarter 2007
  • Growth this quarter was driven by government expenditure and capital investment (Government final consumption expenditure rose 1.1 per cent this quarter after a 0.6 per cent increase in the June quarter ... Investment by public corporations rose 8.9%, increased investment in transport, communication and utilities projects ... private engineering construction also rose due to increased mining industry investment.)
Australia q3 gdp 06 December 2023

Disappointing q/q headline, the +0.2% is the slowest in 2 years, economic growth propped up by government spending, although mining investment helped. The much slower savings rate is being attributed to the impact of rising living costs.