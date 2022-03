3.4% q/q

expected 3.0%, prior -1.9%

4.2% y/y

expected 3.7%, prior 3.9%

An inflation indicator in the data, the 'chain price index', is -0.6% vs prior +0.5%

Consumption was +4.4%, a big contributor to growth.

Capex and government spending (fiscal policy is beginning to become contractionary) weighed on q/q growth.