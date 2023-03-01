Australian Q4 2022 GDP 0.5% q/q, a big miss

expected +0.8%, prior +0.6%

2.7% y/y

expected 2.7%, prior 5.9%

This is a stark indication of a slowing rate of growth in the economy.

The 'chain price index', of note because of high inflation in Australia, comes in at +0.6% for Q4.

The GDP deflator, also a (more widely accepted) measure of inflation has come in at 9.1% for the year. Ugly stuff.

The rate of household saving has fallen to its lowest since 2017 at 4.5% from a peak just under 13% a year ago. Inflation pressures are eating into savings.

