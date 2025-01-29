Inflation data from Australia for the October- December quarter and for December month, 2024.

Headline inflation numbers come in lower than expected.

+2.4% y/y

expected 2.5%, prior 2.8%

+0.2% q/q

expected 0.3%, prior 0.2%

Trimmed mean (a measure of core, or underlying inflation)

3.2% y/y

expected 3.3%, prior 3.5%

0.5% q/q

expected 0.6%, prior 0.8%

The weighted median, also a core measure:

3.5% y/y

expected 3.5%, prior 3.8%

The trimmed mean is a focus, and at 0.5% this under where the Reserve Bank of Australia was expecting it.

The Australian dollar has been marked lower as, at the margin, these numbers boost the chance of an RBA February rate cut.

