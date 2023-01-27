Australian 'wholesale' inflation data for the October - December 2022 quarter.
+0.7% q/q
- expected 1.7%, prior 1.9%
+5.8% y/y
- expected 6.3%, prior 6.4%
--
Slower PPI is a bit of encouragement for potential slower CPI ahead. The most recent official Australian data, just this week, continued to show rising CPI:
Slower CPI ahead would be welcome. But it'll have to slow dramatically to get even close to the upper band of the Reserve Bank of Australia target range of 2-3%.
The RBA website shows the current quarterly and monthly CPI rates:
---
Via Bloomberg description:
- The Producer Price Index (PPI) measures a change in input prices of raw, semi-finished or finished goods and services.
- If input costs rise, some will be absorbed by the producer and some passed on to the consumer.
- Conversely, if input costs fall, some of the decline will be enjoyed as wider profit margins by the producer and some will be passed on to the consumer in the form of lower prices.
- Because PPI impacts consumer prices, it is watched by central bankers as part of fulfilling their mandate of price stability.