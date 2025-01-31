Some further encouraging inflation (admittedly at the producer level, not consumer) data for the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Australia PPI (Q4) ++0.8% q/q

expected +1.0%, prior +0.9%

For the y/y +3.7%

prior +3.9%

This week we've seen all four of Australia's biggest banks switch the forecasting a February RBA rate cut, NAB joined ANZ, CBA and Westpac:

***

The Producer Price Index (PPI) measures a change in input prices of raw, semi-finished or finished goods and services.