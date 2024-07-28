The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) is the prudential regulator of the Australian financial services industry.

  • Will keep macroprudential policy settings on hold following latest quarterly assessment of domestic and international economic conditions
  • Quality of new housing lending remains sound, arrears rates on mortgage and business lending portfolios continue to rise slowly
  • Mortgage serviceability buffer will be kept at 3 percentage points and lending limits have not been applied
  • Countercyclical capital buffer will remain at 1.0% of risk weighted assets

Comments from APRA follow their latest quarterly assessment of domestic and international economic conditions.

apra prudential