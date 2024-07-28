The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) is the prudential regulator of the Australian financial services industry.

Will keep macroprudential policy settings on hold following latest quarterly assessment of domestic and international economic conditions

Quality of new housing lending remains sound, arrears rates on mortgage and business lending portfolios continue to rise slowly

Mortgage serviceability buffer will be kept at 3 percentage points and lending limits have not been applied

Countercyclical capital buffer will remain at 1.0% of risk weighted assets

Comments from APRA follow their latest quarterly assessment of domestic and international economic conditions.