The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) is the prudential regulator of the Australian financial services industry.
- Will keep macroprudential policy settings on hold following latest quarterly assessment of domestic and international economic conditions
- Quality of new housing lending remains sound, arrears rates on mortgage and business lending portfolios continue to rise slowly
- Mortgage serviceability buffer will be kept at 3 percentage points and lending limits have not been applied
- Countercyclical capital buffer will remain at 1.0% of risk weighted assets
Comments from APRA follow their latest quarterly assessment of domestic and international economic conditions.