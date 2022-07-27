I posted on the upcoming retail sales data here ealreir:

I didn't mention the export and import price data also incoming.

(Very) brief comments via Wesdtpac this morning:

Card data suggests retail sales should post a solid gain in June, concealing the backdrop of weakening confidence

A strong lift in export prices is anticipated in Q2 given the strength of commodity prices ... while a higher AUD likely tempered the lift in import prices from global energy inflation

The Federal Treasurer will also deliver a Ministerial Economic Statement to Parliament