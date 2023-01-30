Australian retail sales data are due at 0030 GMT (this is 1930 US ET and 11.30am in Sydney):

Snippet from National Australia Bank's preview:

Shifting seasonal patterns put the risk firmly to the downside in our view, and NAB pencils in a -1.0%, but with high uncertainty.

Black Friday pulling spending into November drove the 1.4% m/m November print, and the converse should weigh on the December number even amid underlying resilience in spending.

If we do get a milder decline in December, watch for downward revisions to the November number.

