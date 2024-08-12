Eamonn is off today so I'm on the Asia-Pacific shift.
Japan is back today from a long weekend and hopefully the extra day of rest will keep Tokyo from coming unnerved again. Broader sentiment has been ok in US trading, save for Middle East war worries.
In terms of economic data we start with:
- New Zealand net migration numbers (no consensus) at 10:45 am Auckland time (2245 GMT)
- At 7:50 am in Tokyo (2350 GMT) we get Japan's July corporate goods price index
- Then it's onto Australia starting at 10:30 am in Sydney (00:30 GMT) with consumer sentiment data form the Melbourne Institute
- An hour later, at 11:30 am in Sydney we get NAB Busines Confidence
- Then at at 12:30 pm local time (02:30 GMT), it's Australian Q2 wage price data (chart above), with a q/q reading of +0.9% expected