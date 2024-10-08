National Australia Bank business survey September 2024

Business confidence -2

prior -5

Business conditions +7

prior +4

NAB commentary:

"Some of last month's fall in confidence was reversed in September but confidence remains well below average,"

"Interestingly, as we think we are passing through the weakest point in economic growth for this cycle, business conditions have broadly tracked around average through mid-2024."

Conditions sub-measure employment +5 after +1 in August

Labour costs slightly eased to +1.7 from +1.8 in August

Purchase costs fell to +1.2 from +1.6