National Australia Bank Business Survey for September 2023

business confidence unchanged at +1, its third month in a row at this level

business conditions +11, from +14 in August

Highlights of the report:

labour costs +2.0% in the past three months, from the previous reading of 3.2%

purchasing costs also +1.8% from to 2.9%

capacity utilisation remains high at 84.2%

forward orders +2 in September from a zero reading in August

NAB comments:

The September survey results suggest the momentum of some of the key cost pressures driving inflation may have started to step back in a welcome sign for the broader inflation outlook

The conditions index has been hovering around its current level of +11 index points since May, suggesting the economy has remained in reasonable shape through the middle of the year

--

Business conditions - these tend to a more objective measure than the sentiment measyr of confidence: