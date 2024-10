The latest from the Australian Bureau of Statistics for the Labour Force report, September 2024.

This is a smashingly good jobs report, AUD/USD has

Employment +64.1k

expected +25.0k, prior +47.5k

Unemployment Rate 4.1%

expected 4.2%, prior 4.2%

Participation Rate 67.2%

expected 67.1%, prior 67.1%

Full Time Employment +51.6k

prior -3.1k

I posted earlier that robust employment in Australia is giving the Reserve Bank of Australia room