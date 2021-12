There had been (still is) much concern over lengthy waits for COVID-19 tests for interstate travel.

This move will alleviate some of this.

Of more significance though is the more relaxed attitude being displayed (and policy reflecting this) by key policymakers. The Australian population is circa 90% double vaxxed and its summer season, not winter as it is in the northern hemisphere where some restrictions are being tightened due to the Omicron outbreaks.