Australian media reported on comments from Treasurer Chalmers yesterday:

“Global conditions have become more complex and confronting than they were even a few months ago,”

“That means these key meetings and our upcoming budget will be all about providing security for our people in uncertain times for the world.”

This is an old political trick, issuing a dire warning pre-budget to soften us up for harsh measures. Australia needs to cut back on fiscal stimulus to assist in the fight against high inflation. Chalmers playing his role here.

The piece was in the Sydney Morning Herald on Monday(may be gated)

Chalmers is jetting off on Wednesday with Reserve Bank Governor Lowe and Treasury Secretary Steven Kennedy for the G20 finance ministers’ and central bank governors’ meetings.