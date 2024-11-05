Secretary to the Australian Treasury, Dr Steven Kennedy, is giving testimony in the Australian parliament, at the Senate Budget Estimates, Economics Legislation Committee.

In brief:

Interest rates will come down, but not to pre-pandemic levels

household consumption is subdued

households are rebuilding savings

underlying inflation is useful for the direction of inflation, headline inflation has shown a "material" fall in cost of living pressures.

says trade off between lower inflation and jobs

AUD not a lot changed on his testimony, he does not seem out of line with current RBA thinking.

Note his comments on headline vs. underlying inflation. Headline inflation in Australia, according to the most recent release, dipped under the top of the RBA target band (the band is 2 - 3%) while underlying (core) inflation (in this case the trimmed mean) stayed well above 3%.

