The ANZ - Roy Morgan consumer confidence survey is conducted weekly. Its hit a 3-month high and in the bigger picture is barely above a 3-year low.

Comments from ANZ:

  • rose back to its late-April level
  • Major gains in the ‘future financial conditions’ ahead of an expected pause from the RBA drove the lift

Reminder, its RBA day!

The ratings firm says GDP could be as low as 1.7% from their previous forecast of 2.2%

