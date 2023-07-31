The ANZ - Roy Morgan consumer confidence survey is conducted weekly. Its hit a 3-month high and in the bigger picture is barely above a 3-year low.
Comments from ANZ:
- rose back to its late-April level
- Major gains in the ‘future financial conditions’ ahead of an expected pause from the RBA drove the lift
---
Reminder, its RBA day!
- Bank of America expects the Reserve Bank of Australia to its hike cash rate by 25 bp today
- Reserve Bank of Australia statement due Tuesday, 1 August 2023 - previews
